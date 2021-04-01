Santiment Network Token (SAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $80,266.00

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $15.77 million and $80,266.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.09 or 0.00640380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Token Profile

Santiment Network Token is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net

