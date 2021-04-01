Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:SNMRF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. 203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. Snam has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

