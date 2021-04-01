Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $8,521,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

