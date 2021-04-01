Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $92.00 at MKM Partners

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

DIN stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.33. 11,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $93.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

