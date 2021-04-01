MKM Partners Boosts Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $18.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DENN. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Denny’s stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,627. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

