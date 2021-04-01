Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT at $15.63

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROMF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $$12.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

