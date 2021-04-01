Suretly Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $61,663.38 and approximately $2,678.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suretly has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.29 or 0.00643332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

