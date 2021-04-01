Crust Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Crust has a total market cap of $131.71 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $81.09 or 0.00137181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001312 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

