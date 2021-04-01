Ormeus Cash (OMC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.38 Million

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,607.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.25 or 0.00342139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

