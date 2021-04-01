Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Update

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 817,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 392,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.13. 7,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,671. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

