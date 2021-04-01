Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Expands By 40.1%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of APT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,901. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of -1.27. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 27.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

