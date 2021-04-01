BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 114,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,188. The company has a market capitalization of $384.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. The business had revenue of $865.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 914.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

