UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys Shares of 29,500 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,487,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

