West Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $48.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,117.01. 56,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,190. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,079.81 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,070.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,797.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

