324 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $49.98 on Thursday, hitting $2,118.61. 58,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,190. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,079.81 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,070.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,797.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

