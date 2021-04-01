Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. 852,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,633,643. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $239.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.