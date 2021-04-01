Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 77,847 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,847 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.9% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.0% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

NYSE:C traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 472,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,744,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.