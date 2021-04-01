Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 4,336 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

MCK stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.70. 13,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $121.15 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.62 and a 200-day moving average of $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.