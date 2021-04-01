Humanscape Trading 79.7% Higher This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 39.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 79.7% higher against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $98.04 million and $491,347.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00642996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.