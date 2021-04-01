Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report sales of $66.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.10 million and the highest is $66.35 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $58.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $273.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $275.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $298.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $20.68. 17,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,751. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

