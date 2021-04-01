Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post $207.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.36 million and the lowest is $159.77 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $131.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.00. 9,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,015. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

