CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

