Short Interest in Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Declines By 32.2%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,025.0 days.

NEAPF stock remained flat at $$1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nearmap has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

