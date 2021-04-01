Short Interest in Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Increases By 62.0%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,497,200 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 4,629,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Shares of NLLSF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 100,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLLSF shares. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

