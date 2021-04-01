InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $1.07 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.78. 106,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,488. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

