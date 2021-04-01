Short Interest in Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Declines By 20.0%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NTRB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 million and a PE ratio of -75.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutriband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Nutriband, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which distributes and sells medical supplements. Its products include Energy Patch, Slimline Patch, and Vitamin Patch. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan in April 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

