Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce sales of $4.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $19.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 3,744.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CDW by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in CDW by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in CDW by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.05. 17,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $168.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

