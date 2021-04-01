Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report sales of $71.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $75.30 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $67.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $352.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $353.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $412.95 million, with estimates ranging from $401.30 million to $424.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPRT stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -143.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.