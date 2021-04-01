Raise Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,864.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 133.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Raise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $364,113.26 and approximately $1,864.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 378.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00640012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

