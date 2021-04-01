Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

STRA traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,755,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

