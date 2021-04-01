Analyzing Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 54.62% 13.20% 6.09% Gaming and Leisure Properties 39.46% 21.46% 5.20%

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $486.63 million 7.09 $315.43 million $2.10 12.87 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 8.68 $390.88 million $3.44 12.51

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Weingarten Realty Investors. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weingarten Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Weingarten Realty Investors and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 11 1 3.08

Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus target price of $24.29, suggesting a potential downside of 10.12%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $45.35, suggesting a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Volatility & Risk

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weingarten Realty Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Weingarten Realty Investors on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

