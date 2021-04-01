Zacks: Analysts Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Prologis posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 149,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Prologis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 667,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,898,000 after acquiring an additional 75,017 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $106.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $112.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.