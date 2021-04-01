Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Announces Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,824. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

