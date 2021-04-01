Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 419,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,830,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 15.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.60. 171,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,983,637. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

