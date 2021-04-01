Aristotle Capital Management LLC Purchases 305,125 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $41,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 426,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,078. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.