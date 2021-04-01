2,006 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $4,950,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,829,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,576. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -147.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

