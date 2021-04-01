PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PCS Edventures!.com stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. PCS Edventures!.com has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

