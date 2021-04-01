Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares rose 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.90. Approximately 11,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 435,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

