Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in March

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

ONEXF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.31. 1,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. Onex has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Onex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.