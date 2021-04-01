Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.45

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.45 and last traded at $113.23, with a volume of 860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

