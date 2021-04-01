Echo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after buying an additional 308,957 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after buying an additional 616,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,430.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $9.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.82. 89,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.65 and a 200 day moving average of $412.85. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.