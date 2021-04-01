Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $219.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.31.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

