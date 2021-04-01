12,090 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.3% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 292,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,301,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of -47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

