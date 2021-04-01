UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,111,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,558 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,280,375. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

