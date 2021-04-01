Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,529,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PEP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.84. 133,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.