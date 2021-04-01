Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. 435,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,027,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

