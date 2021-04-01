Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $63.12. 151,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,877,881. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.