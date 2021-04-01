LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post $525.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $521.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. LHC Group reported sales of $512.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.50. 4,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.64 and its 200-day moving average is $206.97. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $116.26 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

