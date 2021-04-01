AidCoin (AID) Price Down 0.3% This Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $922,463.89 and approximately $5,036.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00050943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.56 or 0.00638454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025878 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

AidCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

