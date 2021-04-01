pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Reaches $22.50 on Exchanges

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $212,344.64 and $5,052.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be bought for about $22.50 or 0.00038457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00326013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00795331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028287 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

